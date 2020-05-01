LIVE: President Museveni delivers Labour Day address

Spread the love

















State House – President Yoweri Museveni addresses the country via live broadcast on the occasion of this years’ International Labour Day, on Friday, May 1.

CREDIT:NTV Uganda

The address is being broadcast live on television and radio.

International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement which occurs every year on May Day.

Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Frank Tumwebaze last week announced that Ministry of Labour will not organise International labour day celebrations earlier planned to take place in Mbarara Western Uganda due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am writing to notify all workers and fellow citizens that due to the social disruptions caused by the COVID19 pandemic and in pursuit of the national coronavirus prevention guidelines in place, Ministry of Labour will not organise International labour day celebrations on 1st May 2020, earlier planned to take place in Mbarara,” Mr. Tumwebaze wrote.