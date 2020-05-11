Former Security Minister Lt Gen. Tumukunde granted bail by Court

Rtd Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde appears in court via teleconferencing

Luzira – Retired Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has, on Monday, May 11, been granted bail by Court.

Justice Wilson Kwesiga okayed Gen. Tumukunde’s bail application reconsidering an earlier decision to present serving army officers as sureties.

The court approved Mrs Stella Tumukunde -his wife, Mr Hannington Karuhanga -brother, and Mathew Rukikaire as substantial sureties.

The 2021 Presidential hopeful was been granted a non-cash bail of UGX50m

In a previous court proceeding, Justice Wilson Kwesiga dismissed his application on account that he had not presented at least two sureties, who are army officers at his military rank of Lieutenant General or higher (General).

The court, therefore, rejected Gen. Tumukunde’s sureties; Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, the leader of Alliance for National Transformation party, Ms Salaam Musumba, the Opposition FDC vice-chairperson for eastern Uganda, Ms Stella Tumukunde, his wife and Mr Hannington Karuhanga, his brother.

Gen. Tumukunde argued that the bail condition of presenting at least two army officers at his rank or higher is impossible since such senior officers are still serving in the army or in government and cannot stand surety for him.

The retired military officer, on May 6, petitioned court afresh seeking to be released on bail.

“It is stated under paragraph 13 of the affidavit in support of the application that all military officers of the rank at which the applicant (Tumukunde) retired from the army (Lt Gen) or of higher rank, are still serving the Uganda government either in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) or other government positions who cannot be allowed to stand surety for me especially that I am charged with treason. It’s practically not possible for the applicant to fulfil that condition,” Lt Gen Tumukunde contends.

The presidential aspirant was on remand in Luzira prison where he has been since March this year on treason charges and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.