COVID-19: Private transport tipped to resume as lockdown is set to extend by 14 days

President Museveni is set to address nation Tuesday May 4. (PPU PHOTO)

KAMPALA – A Cabinet meeting – that sat on Monday, May 5 – has sanctioned the approval of a 14-day extension of the lockdown

However, the meeting, which was chaired by President Museveni resolved that private cars, legal and construction firms be allowed to operate under strict guidelines.

In his April 28 address, President Museveni indicated that he had tasked the Cabinet sub-committee – slated to meet May 2, to discuss the way forward and steps in lifting the lockdown

And on Monday May 4, Cabinet endorsed the recommendation for the extension of the lockdown

However, as predicted, private vehicles will be allowed to operate with strict instruction of carrying only two people on board.

“We also agreed to allow legal firms, construction shops and sites and printery shops. We cannot risk to fully open because we are still establishing on cases like the Masindi where one person tested positive from the community,” a source privy to the meeting told this website.

Cabinet sub-committee will sit on Tuesday to further scrutinize on the issues of food and schools especially on candidate classes.

“Bars, churches, Mosques hotels and lodges will be considered later just like public transport because they as well attract big gatherings,”

The President is expected to communicate the resolutions in his address Tuesdat at 8pm.

President Museveni has on Monday March 30, announced a ban on all people-to-people movements for 14 days as Uganda enhanced stricter guidelines to stem the Coronavirus spread.

The president also announced a shutdown of government services, except for the army, police, health services and essential services.

Announcing the strict guidelines and a ban on private transport and people movements, Mr Museveni said this has been done because some private car owners had turned their vehicles into public transport vehicles “without a license”, saying such and the general indiscipline among the population was dangerous.

“We have therefore decided to error on the side of caution. We must deny the virus the fuel to move,” he said.