Man arrested for defiling, infecting 4-year-old child with HIV

Mbarara – Police in Mbarara has arrested a man for defiling a four-year-old child and infected her with HIV/AIDS.

The Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson, Samson Kasasira confirmed the incident and identified the suspect as Alex Tumusiime aged 40.

Kasasira said that the incident happened on April 29, in Bugashe cell, Nyakayojo division in Mbarara municipality.

He said that Tumusiime a resident of some cell performed a sexual act with a female juvenile (names withheld) well knowing that he was HIV positive.

According to the information the case was reported to Ruti Police station on the May 3 by the mother of the victim Juliet Nabukaru aged 26years.

Nabukaru told RedPepper Digital that Tumusiime, uncle of the victim committed the offence after bought some soda and cake for her and take her to his house where he defiled her.

She said that after the incident the victim ran to her mother crying that forced her to report the matter to police.

Kasasira, however, said that the suspect has been on the run until he was arrested by Ruti police station and transferred to Mbarara central police station.

He said that both the victim and suspect have been undergoing a series of medical examination, the hymen of the victim’s gentiles was not intact with marked tenderness and suspect was found HIV positive.

Kasasira further said that the victim has been put on medication(PEP) and her progress is being monitored by Doctors of Mbarara Regional referral hospital due to the effects of the drug.

He said that Tumusiime will be taken to courts of laws and charged with aggravated defilement under CRB 588/2020