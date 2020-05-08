CRIME: Man arrested in connection with gruesome murder of sister-in-law, child

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate

Kisoro – Police have arrested a man and his son who are suspected to have killed a woman and her two years old child.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, has confirmed the arrest of Gasigwa Godfrey, aged 45, and his son identified as Moses Hamenyimana as prime suspects in the murder of Chimpaye Agnes and her two-year-old son only identified as Elijah.

Maate said that the incident took place yesterday May 7 in Chahi village, Nyagashingye Ward in Northern Division of Kisoro Municipality.

It is reported that Gasigwa Godfrey had wrangles will the deceased Chimpaye, a sister in law, accusing her of witchcraft and he allegedly picked a panga and chopped her and son to death.

A resident of the same village identified as Sebizuru Gerald reported the incident to the Police who rushed to the scene and discovered the two deceased lying in a pool of blood.

“When the Police arrived, they discovered, Gasigwa son identified as Hamenyimana with a blood stained shirt and was also arrested” Maate said.

Maate said that a case of murder was opened at Kisoro Police Station under reference number SD 48/07/05/2020 to help in investigations.