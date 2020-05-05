Man held in connection with Mother’s death

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate.

Kisoro – 50 years old man in kisoro has been arrested over having a hand in the death of his 80 years old mother.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson identified the suspect as William Tibesigwa a resident of Rugandu village, in Rutaka Parish, in Kirundo Sub County for allegedly strangling Furidah Rukamba his mother.

Maate said that the death of Rukamba was discovered on sunday morning by a 15 year old girl who woke up only to find that her grandmother had been killed as her lifeless body was lying in the living room and she immediately informed the neighbours who raised an alarm and informed the Police.

Maate said the Police rushed to the scene and secured the scene and preliminary reports confirmed that the old woman was killed by stranglation.

“We immediately arrested his son to assist in investigation because residents pointed a previous case of domestic violence in the family” Maate said.

Maate said that police has commenced into the investigation as the case of murder has been registered at kisoro police station under CRB 245/2020 as the suspect is under police custody and when investigations in the matter are over he will be arraigned in court and be charged