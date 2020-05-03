COVID-19: 104 Quarantined as Police embark on sanitising Masindi Police Barracks

Spread the love

















Masindi – Uganda Police top brass has, on Sunday, May 3, held a meeting with District Management teams in efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after an officer tested positive.

In a statement issued May 3, Police Deputy Spokesperson, ACP Polly Namaye, revealed that a team comprising of the Uganda Police Director Operations, Director Medical Services & Deputy Director Logistics & Engineering held the meeting.

This comes barely a day since a Police CID Detective, 29, a resident of Masindi Police Barracks tested positive of COVID 19 in Masindi.

ACP Namaye revealed that The Ministry of the health team that carried out this Rapid Testing Survey, together with Police Management have since put all 104 officers residing in Masindi barracks and their immediate their families. under institutional quarantine.

“The Police Directorate of Logistics & Engineering will attend to the logistical needs of all the officers under mandatory quarantine until Ministry clears them,” ACP Namaye revealed encouraging the officers to comply.

“In the meantime, Uganda Police Force has sourced for re-enforcement from other stations to ensure that Masindi Police Station remains open as the institutions is aware of the need to keep the station running,” she added

The Police also revealed that all officers and their families under quarantine were to be tested for the virus and further measures communicated to ensure the safety of all people wishing to access Police services at our stations.

“In addition, all Police officers are advised to exercise precaution while going about their duties to avoid Contracting infections such as the COVID 19,” ACP Namaye revealed.