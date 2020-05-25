MC Kats ‘stings’ haters for judging him as Fille feud escalates

MC Kats and Songstress Fille Mutoni

Kampala – Celebrated TV personality and events emcee, Edwin Katamba alias Mc Kats has slammed critics for judging after the Fille leaked secrets of her mistreatment by the emcee.

The TV personality cautioned ruthless people judging him by his deeds since they barely know a thing about tough times her has seemingly endured attain to attain status.

Ever since the NBSafter5 co-host was exposed by his baby mama, singer Fille Mutoni for being a bad dad who she regrets having accepted to bring into her life.

MC Kats has been living a hell of a life given the endless persecution and judgment he is facing from people as he is accused of treating the mother of his baby irresponsibly.

Having realised that he couldn’t hold it anymore, Kats through his socials has wrapped up his challenging career in brief thereby confronting his tormentors to have speed limits while penetrating his perimeters since many can’t withhold to live his life experience.

“Before you start to judge me, step into my shoes and walk the LIFE I’m living and if you get as far as I am, just maybe you will see how strong I really am✊✊✊ Good afternoon,” said MC Kats through his socials.

In a recent interview with NBS TV’s ChatRoom, Songtress Fille opened us speaking in-depth about her love affair with MC Kats, revealing gruelling abuse and physical violence she had to endure.

The ‘Gat No Money‘ hitmaker revealed that she had given Kats several chances hoping he would change only to be repeatedly disappointed.

In a sentimental interview, the 28-year-old poured out the ordeal she had to endure, braving acts of disrespect, infidelity and physical abuse by her lover.

“There were so many lies. I’m not the type that goes out there to say things. I keep my things to myself. But the disrespect, whatever he did was all rubbed in my face. And I chose to walk away,” Fille intimated.