Minister Karooro, Businessman Basajjabalala donate to Bushenyi Community

Bushenyi – The minister in charge of general duties in the prime minister’s office (OPM) and tycoon Hassan Bassajjabalaba have this morning 27/05/2020 donated food items to Bushenyi community to ease the ongoing lockdown as a result of COVID19 pandemic.

The food items that included 4 tones of maize floor, 4 tones of rice, cooking oil, soap, sanitizers among others.

Handing over the food items to the Bushenyi district COVID 19 task force Good Man Tumwebaze who represented the minister said that the food relief is distributed to church leaders, people leaving with HIV/AIDS and pregnant mothers all over the district.

“The minister knows how had it is for these groups of people to sustain themselves and their families during this time of lockdown and she decided to give them these food items in a bid to support them and their families,” said Tumwebaze.

Karooro said that others to benefit from the relief items are the elderly and other vulnerable groups in the district who are highly affected by the impact of lockdown as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

She said that every person in the district is affected by the pandemic and that as leaders they will continue to lobby from third friends to help the people of Bushenyi.

Karooro assured the people of Bushenyi since their first donation two weeks ego that they have launched and they will continue to do the some.

In the first donation the three MPs Raphael Magyezi, Mary Karooro, Micheal Mawanda and Bushenyi NRM chairperson Hassan Bassajjabalaba under their umbrella of Bushenyi parliamentary group the donated 60 tones of maize flour.

This forced the Bushenyi district COVID 19 task force boss Jolly Tibemanya said that the district is proud of their minister and tycoon Bassajjabalaba for giving hearts to continue helping the people of Bushenyi to overcome this hard times.

“As the people of Bushenyi we must thank these two individuals for always thinking about the people of this district and they should continue to bring more because people are worse off,” said Tibemanya.

He said that as the task force they will ensure equal distribution of these items to people who are badly off saying that they should continue bringing more food to support their people in the district.

However, the Ishaka division NRM chairperson Muhamand Lukwago warned the task force to and other leaders who are showing unfairness in food distribution to stop it because the food brought to the district is for the people who are not working and they are facing it hard to feed their families.