Minister lauds Arua task force for containing COVID-19 border cases

Minister Aridru (R) hands over the shs20m to Arua CAO as Oya (2L) looks on

Arua – The State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties, Eng. Dr. Gabriel Ajedra Aridru has praised Arua district coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force team for their tireless effort in containing the pandemic especially along the border with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Aridru was happy to notice that there is no single community case reported in Arua given its proximity with DRC and South Sudan where COVID-19 cases are on increase.

The Minister made the remarks while handing over the controversial shs20m to the task force team at Arua district headquarters on Tuesday.

The money was part of the shs10bn supplementary budget Parliament allocated to help MPs in the fight against COVID-19.

But court later ruled against the decision, forcing all MPs to either hand over the money to their respective district COVID-19 task force or return it to the Parliamentary Commission account.

It is on this ground that Minister Aridru heeded to the directive by handing over the cash to the district and praised the team for the good job done.

“We are a border district; we are also one of the districts through which the trucks pass, so we are at a high risk! And I’m happy that we did not have incidences of community infection. I think we have tried to contain it along the corridors where the trucks pass, which is very good,” Aridru said.

Aridru, however, noted that he has come in to support the effort of the district task force by handing over the shs20m as directed by President Yoweri Museveni.

“As you all know, His Excellency directed that all Members of Parliament should hand over the shs20m to their district task forces. Of course, coming from Arua district, I had to bring mine and hand it over to the task force to provide essentials to our people like food in urban areas and inputs in rural areas,” Aridru said.

He implored the team to continue working hard to support government efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Nahori Oya, the Arua RDC who doubles as the district task force chairperson commended the Minister for the gesture and promised to make good use of the money.

“You are the second MP from Arua who has brought in his contribution; the first one was Kasiano Wadri of Arua Municipality who donated posho and the second one is you (Aridru). We are very grateful and we thank you for this generous offer. I pledge that we shall use this money as it is required by the guidelines issued by the ministry,” Oya said.

At least five truck drivers who tested positive of COVID-19 were treated from Arua regional referral hospital and later discharged.

Currently, there are six more cases admitted at the same facility and all are truck drivers tested positive of COVID-19 in West Nile region.