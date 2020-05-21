We are coming for you! MP Acidri warns district leaders over COVID-19 funds

MP Acidri spits fire on corrupt COVID-19 task force members during the press conference

Arua – James Acidri, the Maracha East County MP has assured the various district task force team across the country that they are soon coming for the accountability of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) funds.

While addressing journalists in Arua town on Thursday, Acidri observed that it has come to their notice that some district task force members are taking advantage of COVID-19 funds and other donations, a reason Parliament will soon swing in action.

“There are issues coming up with accountability of resources by these district task forces. I hope they have come clean on the issue of accountability otherwise; we shall swing in action with our oversight role to ensure that there is no single public resource that has been lost in the course of fighting COVID-19,” Acidri warned.

According to Acidri, the President has also errored in the way he constituted the district task forces, arguing that the resident district commissioner (RDC) is not an accounting officer to head a task force. Acidri said the RDC’s office is not constitutionally provided for.

“Instead of using the district disaster management committees which were established under the office of the Prime Minister, the President has constituted a very adhoc committee called the district COVID-19 task force who are not accountable legally to anyone,” Acidri said.

He said the district disaster management committees are supposed to be headed by the chief administrative officer (CAO) and the CAO by law, is an accounting officer.

“But some of the influence of these RDCs, I hope they end up not abusing public resources because we shall come for them,” Acidri further warned.

The MP made the remarks shortly after defending the decision he took to return the controversial shs20 million to the Parliamentary Commission account, saying his role as an MP is not to carry public funds.

However, during a recent task force meeting, Nahori Oya, the Arua RDC who doubles as the district COVID-19 task force chairperson assured the public of transparency in whatever activity they will undertake.

He promised to give accountability of all funds and donations the task force will receive and read others on radios.