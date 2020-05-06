MP Ayaka takes UGX20m to district, warns against misappropriation

MP Ayaka (L ) hands over the shs20m to RDC Soet at Maracha district headquarters on Tuesday

Arua – Rose Atima Ayaka, the Maracha Woman MP has handed over the controversial ugx20million to Maracha district task force.

Ayaka handed over the cash as earlier directed by President Yoweri Museveni and court during the district’s task force meeting on Tuesday.

She, however, warned the members of the task force against misappropriation of the funds.

“My prayer is that this money must be put to the best possible use. Make sure that the local people who are also eyeing at this money don’t feel betrayed, so let us brainstorm on this money and do the best for our district,” Ayaka advised.

She said the money has its guidelines issued when court directed that it should either be returned to the Parliamentary Commission accounts, handed over to the national or district coronavirus task force.

Ayaka said among other interventions, the money is to be used depending on the district’s priority from time to time including food, medical and emergency supplies.

“So, in such a meeting, we are now expected to discuss the best way how this money can be utilized whether for food, supplies or any other priority, given our situation on ground,” Ayaka said.

“I have decided that the rightful place where this money should be given is at the district task force. I show it meaningless to return the money to the Parliamentary Commission because I know my district task force is competent enough to make good use of it,” Ayaka stressed.

While receiving the cash, Esther Soet, the Maracha RDC who doubles as the district coronavirus task force chairperson equally warned against embezzlement of the funds.

She instead commended Ayaka for taking the lead in bringing the money to the task force and asked Denis Lee Oguzu, the Maracha County MP (FDC) and James Acidri, the Maracha East County MP (NRM but People Power leaning) to consider doing the same.

According to Soet, most people in Maracha are suffering due to hunger while others are sick in hospitals and in dare need of help which could be addressed if all MPs brought the money back home.

Soet, however, attacked Acidri for going on a local radio station in Arua to declare that he (Acidri) will return the shs20m to the Parliamentary Commission account, saying the decision was uncalled for since the people that sent him to Parliament are crying for the money.