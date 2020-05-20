Bufumbira North MP decries influx of Congolese, poising COVID-19 risk to communities

John Nizeimana Kamara the Bufumbira North MP, flanked by colleagues

Kisoro – John Nizeimana Kamara the Bufumbira North MP in kisoro district is concerned of increased entry of Congolese National into the country using porous borders who has put the people at risk contracting coronavirus.

He says that they are using the porous borders in sub-counties of Busanza, Nyarubuye and Nteko in Nyabwishenya sub-county where the Congolese enter to sell their goats, sheep and cows as well local gin ‘waragi’ an act.

He disclosed that failure to address the matter will increase chances of the spread the virus in the area given that the Democratic Republic of Congo has registered very high numbers of patients suffering from COVID 19.

“We are is using the local council leaders in trying to force them back and have impounded several jerricans of local brew waragi and some animals from the Congolese while they are crossing into Uganda,” Nizeimana Kamara reveals.

He added: “But it is also risky as they don’t have protective gears to help them and that he has invested a lot of money in this as even though he has tried to ask the RDC to provide security all this has failed.”

“There is need for the security to be provided in Bufumbira North as Congolese are entering the country who are using his money to man the Porous borders which “. Kamara said.

Kamara said this on Monday while handing over the controversial ugx20m that was given to members of parliament to go and engage in the fight against COVID 19 as he handed it over to the kisoro Deputy RDC Moses Nuwagaba at the district headquarters in kisoro town.a

Sam Byibesho the kisoro Municipality MP also handed over the controversial UGX20m calling that funds need to be used well so that the people of kisoro get better services.

Moses Nuwagaba the Kisoro Deputy RDC while receiving the money thanked the two legislators for bringing the funds to the district task force as he assured them that they will be used well.

Muhabura Diocese also donated food donation of 27.350 tonnes of maize flour and 16.410 tonnes of beans worth Ugx 199m.

Rev. Stephen Ruzaza the Diocesan Secretary of Muhabura Diocese revealed that they are to be distributed to children in 11 projects under the compassion international assisted projects where the beneficiaries will be Child headed families, disabled children, orphans, children living with HIV/AIDs among others.

Rev. Ruzaza says that as the diocese they are to keep on supporting the taskforce as they have been doing since the lockdown begun they have supported the people in giving food to disadvantaged people in the district.