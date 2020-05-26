MTN, Airtel reinstate Mobile Money charges

Kampala – As Government initiated a partial lifting of the lockdown, telecommunication companies have announced the return of sending fees on mobile money

In a joint statement, telecom giants MTN Uganda and Airtel announced the reinstating of the mobile money charges on sending funds.

“Starting May 26, 2020, all MTN mobile money and Airtel money person to person on the same network and mobile wallet to bank transactions will be gradually re-introduced at a 50 percent discount,” read a joint statement.

This development ends the suspension that was meant to make it easy for users to send money across the platforms during the lockdown.

In wake of supporting the COVID-19 fight, telecommunication firms suspended sending during the lockdown thus allowing their esteemed customers to send money on the same network at no cost.

They, however, maintained Withdrawing charges including the government tax of 0.5 percent of the money for each transaction.

The telecom firms revealed that Airtel money and MTN pay transactions between customers and merchants like a shop or a supermarket shall remain free of charge for the next month.

Subsequent to the May 19 address, President Museveni clarified a phased partial lockdown revealing that private car owners affirmed they will be permitted to hit roads come May 26, thus moving up the distribution of masks by NYTIL

President Museveni Yoweri reads his Bible during the second National Prayers in search of divine intervention for the current challenges of the country especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You don’t have to wait for the government mask. You’ll have to follow the other guidelines given in relation to use of private cars, like three occupants at a time,” he said.

President Museveni revealed that shops selling general merchandise would now open from the May 26 – a week earlier than the previous timeline – with the food markets continuing to deal in only food.

“Market women who had stayed in the market for two months could now go home and back,’ he directed.

Public transport (buses, minibuses, taxis) would resume after proper preparations on June 4 but each will carry half of their loading capacity.

“For the border districts, we shall not allow public or the private transport, the reason is that you are on the frontline, you are the ones who can either save us or protect us because people can easily come from neighbouring countries, infiltrate our security systems and come to Kampala,” President Museveni sustained.

Bars, night clubs, sauna, gyms, swimming pools, salons among others, shall remain closed with measures of observing social distance still unavailable.

”Nightclubs, saloons, saunas, gyms & swimming pools can’t maintain social distancing due to their mass concentrations. These categories are not allowed to open. Exercising at home is the only recommended option,” he said.

President Museveni disclosed that the education Ministry will have an action plan by June 4 for the undergraduate finalists, Postgraduate finalists, finalists in the tertiary institutions, candidates at P.7, S.4 and S6 levels.

“When it comes to the students who will have to come back and join the other finalists if they can walk to the schools we don’t have a problem. For the rest, the Ministry of Education will have to work out a plan.”