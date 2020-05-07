MTN Uganda reaches out to Orphans in Holy Ramadhan Drive

Ndejje mayor, Ssejjengo Sulaiman (L) received the food items on behalf of the RDC before handing them over to the Orphanage

Wakiso – MTN Uganda together with Salaam TV delivered some of the donations to Oasis Orphanage in Lweza, along Entebbe Road.

The home has, for ten years running, been taking care of children that have been orphaned, abandoned in hospitals, police stations, thrown away by their parents or guardians among others.

Home to over 500 children, the orphanage is one of the beneficiaries of the Ramadhan food and alms donation worth 100million shillings that will be distributed to the Muslim community by MTN Uganda in partnership with Salaam TV during this fasting period.

This support underscores the long standing relationship that the telecom giant has had with the Muslim community spanning several years. This year however is a different year as the fasting season has fallen at a time when the whole world is grappling with the COVID 19 pandemic which has paralysed livelihoods of many. It gets even harder for the orphanages that depend on donations since the COVID19 pandemic has devastated many of their would-be donors.

The food items that were donated include sugar, rice, maize flour, cooking oil, beans, wheat flour and bar soap for hand washing.

The proprietors of the orphanage thanked MTN Uganda and Salaam TV for their generosity noting the orphanage operates because of generous and kind organizations like these.

The team from MTN and Salaam Foundation pose for a photo with the orphanage proprietors (L & 2L).

While handing over the donation, Ian Mugambe the High Value Marketing Manager at MTN Uganda expressed the company’s delight upon reaching out to the children in the home.

“We are delighted to donate to a home that has taken care of abandoned children who would otherwise have nowhere to stay. We dearly appreciate your efforts and hope that our package will go a long way to help during this time”, Mugambe said.

On behalf of the area Resident District Commissioner, Sejjengo Sulaiman, the Mayor Ndejje Division, received the donation as per the guidelines of the Government of Uganda on behalf of the Orphanage. He thanked MTN Uganda and Salaam Foundation and in turn handed over the donation as received to the orphanage.

Similar food items will be distributed to the Rafic Children’s home in Nansana and other vulnerable Muslim communities especially in the areas of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono district with the guidance of the National task force against COVID19.

Alongside the food and alms, MTN has also launched a promotional offer which will automatically give customers 60minutes of talk every night, when they load airtime or buy a voice/data bundle (using MTN MoMo or through an agent) worth UGX 500/- or more during the day. The 60 minutes are however free. This promotional offer will end with the holy month of Ramadhan and is also open to all MTN customers.