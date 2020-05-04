VIDEO: Night burials amid Tanzania’s coronavirus defiance

Tanzania President Magufuli

AGENCIES | BBC News| Videos of night burials have been circulating on social media in Tanzania causing some to call into question the government’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage shows the funerals taking place under tight security with people wearing personal protective equipment and very few mourners in attendance.

Opposition politicians and activists believe it may be part of cover-up by the authorities who have not been releasing regular updates on coronavirus.

Unlike other countries, Tanzania has not opted for strict lockdown measures although mass gatherings at funerals, like weddings, have been banned.

But the secretive nature of the filmed burials is fuelling speculation that the true scale of infections around the country is being hidden.

“I don’t want to feel like the government is hiding something. I want it to perform its role. Right now, we are witnessing a lot of mourning, burials and dead bodies everywhere,” said opposition leader Zitto Kabwe.

“Without transparency, the citizens will be more scared, which may cause even more deaths.”

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has cautioned against spreading fear, saying not all deaths should be attributed to coronavirus.

The East African nation has recorded 480 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.