Old Taxi Park to be rehabilitated, KCCA reveals

Kampala – KCCA have contracted Stirling Civil Engineering Ltd company and Kiru General Services Ltd to rehabilitate old tax park. The rehabilitation will commence on May 9, 2020, and will last for 3 months.

The scope of work will include excavation and disposal of the existing material, installation of underground drainage lines, rock fill, construction of new foundation layers for the carpet and surfacing of the constructed layers with asphalt concrete (tarmac).

The new carpet will have markings to delineate areas for parking and for taxi and pedestrian movements. The boundaries of the park will be retained properly to prevent mud from washing onto the carpet as has been the case. Notably, there will be lighting and some waiting sheds for passengers.

The park will also have designated entry and exit points for both vehicles and pedestrians and will have access control for vehicles to avoid queuing on the surrounding roads and congestion within the park.

The park will also have sanitary facilities such as toilets, an administration block and a Police Post.

The Ag. KCCA Executive Director Andrew Kitaka has taken Members of the Parliamentary National Economy Committee on an infrastructure tour of ongoing works around the city.”

I was honoured to take Members of the Parliamentary National Economy Committee on an infrastructure tour of ongoing and planned works around Kampala- programmes to uplift the City befitting of the capital have been prepared and are at various levels of implementation” Eng. Andrew Kitaka tweeted.

More so, will provide alternative parking areas in case lockdown ends before the works are fully completed.