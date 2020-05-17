Only COVID-19 Negative truck-drivers shall be allowed into Uganda – Gov’t

Truck drivers awaits testing at border point before dispatching. (AGENCIES PHOTO)

KAMPALA – Government on Saturday, May 16, directed that only truck drivers that tested negative of COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Uganda.

Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng revealed the development, citing that President Museveni had sanctioned the directives in efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Aceng confirmed that the Health Ministry held a meeting with representatives from the National Logistics Platform of Truck Owners & Truck owners and resolutions were made to that effect.

“We resolved to mobilize, counsel and test all truck drivers from Uganda,” Dr. Aceng disclosed on her Official Twitter.

“We were adopted to implement “Truck Driver Journey Management System” a Mobile application for all truck drivers to be tested, monitored and quarantined within the system to ensure they remain negative as they proceed with the journey,” Dr. Aceng added.

Health Minister revealed that resolution took immediate effect as on Saturday, May 17 – in addition to other strategies are aimed at minimizing evident risks for the spread is COVID19 amongst Ugandans,” she said.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Uganda on Saturday reached 226 after more 24 truck drivers tested positive.

Public fury continues to loom with a section of Ugandans accusing the government of not dealing with the truckdrivers problem

On May 15, Health Minister Dr. Ruth Aceng, flanked by State Minister of Health for General Duties, Hon. Nabbanja, WHO Representative to Uganda, Yonas Tegegn and CDC official, Dr Lisa Nelson commissioned the port health laboratory at Mutukula Point of Entry to test all truck drivers for COVID-19.

The laboratory has a capacity to run 64 samples hourly and results will be provided to the truck drivers within 45 minutes.