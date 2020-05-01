Over 500 PWDs, people living positively to benefit from MTN Uganda Chairperson Mbiire’s donation

Spread the love

















Kabale – Over 500 PWDs & People Living with HIV/AIDs in Kabale Municipality, have started benefitting from a donation of 10 tonnes of maize flour and beans from Charles Mbiire, chairperson of MTN Uganda.

Mbiire donated 2,886 kg of maize flour and 3,015 kilograms of beans to Kabale district Task Force which was aimed at over 500 vulnerable people including the disabled and people living with HIV that are receiving their Antiretroviral Vaccine (ARVs) at Kamukira Health Center IV in Southern division Kabale municipality.

Mbiire said that he made the donation to the people after a formal request from the Kabale municipality mayor Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha who informed him that the disabled and people living with HIV in the district were starving of hunger due to the lockdown.

Byamugisha handing over the food to the beneficiaries at Kamukira Health Center IV on friday where she commended Mbire for the donation saying he is hopeful that the relief food shall push the beneficiaries in the remaining days of the lockdown.

Mary Tindibasa thanked tycoon Mbiire for coming to their rescue as she asks other people to also be like him and come to their rescue

Anna Kobusingye, the Kabale district woman councillor Welcomed the donation saying that the people living with disabilities earn from daily earnings but ever since the lockdown was announced they have been sleeping on an empty stomach but with the food donations they are to be getting what to eat for some days asking other people to come and support them.

Glorious Agaba says that the food donations is a dream. Come true as she had lost hope as her and her children at time she was cooking water and drink it and sleep waiting for God’s miracle as what Mbire has done is like a miracle saying that God needs to bless him to see that she remembers them the poor .

Each family was receiving six kilos of maize flour and three kilos of beans.