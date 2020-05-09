PM Rugunda, Minister Bahati return anti-COVID-19 cash

Kabale RDC darious Nandinda and District LC 5 Patrick Besigye Keihwa receive the monies

Kabale – Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and State Minister of planning and Ndorwa West MP David Bahati on Friday heeded to President Museveni’s call and donated to the district Covid-19 task force UGX40m to help fight the further spread of coronavirus in Uganda.

Emmanuel Ninsiima Bigirwa, the Premier’s personal assistant while Bahati was represented by Wilber Kanyesigye his political assistant at a function that was held at the Kabale Lukiiko hall.

Bahati also donated 30 tonnes of maize flour to the district taskforce they were handed over to the kabale district RDC and head of taskforce Darious Nandinda and Patrick Besigye Keihwa the kabale LC5 boss.

Bigirwa said that the Prime Minister decided to give the money to the district task force as way of re-enforcing the district taskforce and appealed to the district task force to ensure that the money is used well.

Nandinda the RDC thanked Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and Minister Bahati for their being generousity toward the people of kabale district and assured that the district task force would use the money to serve the intended purpose.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa the Kabale LC5 thanked the two saying as the district have been in quagmire after the district was hit by floods and Landslides as the gardens where they could be getting food were all washed away as well as house people were starving and he thanks the two for being people that care alot for the people where they come from .

He said that they are to begin the distribution of the food to the people today in the whole district.

President Museveni for the second time extended the nationwide lock-down because of the corona-virus pandemic.

In his televised national address on Monday, Museveni announced a 14-day extension following the expiry of the 21-day lock-down. The first lock-down ran for two weeks.