Police join CSOs, Security Agencies in rescue mission as 6 go missing amid Kasese floods

Kasese/Kampala – Uganda Polic Force has, on Saturday, revealed that they are working jointly with civil society organisations and other security agencies o rescue and offer relief to victims of mudslides

Police Deputy Spokesperson, ACP Polly Namaye, in a statement, revealed that they teamed up in a mission to rescue those affected by the floods in river Thako and river Lubiriha in Bwera in Kasese district.

ACP Namaye revealed that., during a rescue operation, Monday Zephanous 32 yrs was found with serious injuries and rushed for treatment at Ikobero.

“Two pregnant women were rescued including Muhindo Martha of Isango village in Kitholhu who was then delivered of a baby girl at Bwera hospital,” added Namaye,” added Namaye.

Police reports reveal that Six(6) people were missing including four(4) members of one family whose house was washed away by the mudslides. These people have been identified as: Kabugho Evangiline 70yrs of Bughabirwa village in Kitholhu Sub-county. (Not yet recovered .Masika Lawrentina 40yrs of Bughabirwa village, Kitholhu Sub-county. (Not yet recovered) Masika Agnes 20yrs of Bughabirwa in Kitholhu Sub-county (not yet recovered) Biira Ferestus 16yrs of Bughabirwa in Kitholhu Sub-county (body recovered yesterday 22/05/2020) Muzumbo Yubu 57yrs of Kanyatsi (ii) in Kitholhu Sub-county (not yet recovered) Mbusa Kyakere 20yrs of Kanyatsi (ii) in Kitholhu Sub-county (not yet recovered)

Uganda Police further extended thei sympathy to the family affected the areas ravage by floods.

Our sympathies are with those affected by these floods and the public living along river and lakeshores are advised to be vigilant and move to safer spaces since these floods are unpredictable.

Floods and mudslides have since hit parts of Kasese District on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Traffic between Uganda and DRC was also cut off after the main bridge was submerged by River Thaku, which separates the two countries.

River Thaku burst its banks at around 5am Thursday, forcing hundreds of residents to run for their lives.

