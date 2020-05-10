Police personnel tested for COVID-19 as force prioritises safety

Kabale – Experts from the Ministry of Health have collected samples from police officers operating from districts along the border in Kigezi sub-region as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus.

Some of the targeted departments included; traffic, the Crime

Investigation Department (CID) and Field Force Unit among others.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, says that police officers being on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 through direct contact with the people, it puts them at risk of contracting the deadly disease.

Maate says that the samples were taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) Entebbe for analysis on Friday evening.

Maate, samples were also collected from other traders at the main borders of Katuna, Chanika and Bunagana like hawkers and money changers.

“Samples have been taken from police officers at the border towns as well as hawkers and money changers and take to the Uganda virus research institute let us pray so that the results come negative”. Maate said.