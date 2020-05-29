Popular ‘Arua stone spot’ gets CCTV Camera

Josephine Angucia while addressing the media on the CCTV cameras on Friday

Arua – The popular Ediofe road now referred by many as the ‘Arua stone spot’ where President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade was allegedly stoned during the 2018 Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-election has got a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.

The camera is part of the 29 CCTV cameras earmarked by Uganda police force to be installed in the major dark spots of Arua town.

At least 33 people were arrested on August 13, 2018, and charged with treason for allegedly stoning one of the cars in the Presidential convoy along Ediofe road and later released on bail from Gulu High court as investigations continue into the matter.

But while addressing journalists on the development at Arua CPS on Friday, Josephine Angucia, the North Western police spokesperson said the CCTV cameras will help police in identifying suspects and establishing causes of accidents in the town and its suburbs.

“Uganda police force has already introduced CCTV cameras on the streets of Arua town and its suburbs. As I speak now, work is going on, some of the cameras have already been installed within Arua town meanwhile others are yet in the process of being installed,” Angucia said.

“Currently, there are 29 CCTV cameras to be installed in Arua though initially they were to be 36. We have identified some selected spots where the cameras can tactfully capture scenes of crime and also where we can be able to monitor security effectively from the central place,” Angucia added.

The installed CCTV Camera capturing the whole of the trouble prone Ediofe road.

The PRO said some of the black spots selected for the CCTV cameras are Odianyadri trading centre, Euata-Muni junction, Airfield junction, 3 in Mvara area, Pajulu BAT road, Ediofe trading centre, in Oli and Onduparaka trading centre.

She said so far, four CCTV cameras have been installed at Ediofe road, Weatherhead park lane (Post Office junction), DFCU junction and Hospital road junction at Total fuel station.

Angucia observed that the areas where the CCTV cameras will be fitted are crime prone areas (black spots) where crime rate has been high.

“So, by fitting CCTV cameras there, we shall be able to monitor accidents, crimes like robberies and thefts among others. This will enable us to carry out investigations properly because the cameras will identify suspects and capture the scene of crime clearly,” Angucia explained.