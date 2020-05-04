PS Dr. Diana Atwine grills Kisoro District Health Officer for failure to file reports

Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine at one of the medical Facilities during her visit to Kigezi sub-region. (PHOTO: Moses Agaba)

Kisoro – Steven Nsabiyunva, the Kisoro District Health Ohas been grilled by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine for failing to make reports.

“I have been receiving reports that the DHO has not made reports to the ministry for long as I have made it myself to cross-check I found out that he doesn’t do that if you don’t change we shall not going to allow this,”. Dr Atwine said.

Dr Atwine said this on Saturday at cyanika border post while concluding her one day tour of Kabale regional Referral hospital,katuna border, Kisoro hospital, Cyanika and Bunagana borders in kisoro to access the progress of the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Atwine says that government is in the process of having all health workers to start sleeping near the health centers those that are working at borders in testing people as way of avoiding them from going back home as they might infect members of their families if they get the virus and go home.

She also said that schools,markets and churches will have to wait a bit longer for then to be opened again as being that Uganda has the best education system in East Africa it gets students from other east African countries and being that on those countries the virus is still high School to open they are to first do alot of procedures to see that the country is safe rhats when they will open .

Dr Atwine said that kisoro has two borders they are to get a vehicle to help them in the fight aganist Coronovirus as well the ministry is to give them motorcycles due to the terrain as many places vehicles can’t access there .

Dr stephen Baganizi the Kisoro hospital supretendant said that the hospitals theatre is old fashioned and in sorry state as it doesn’t have running water and no toilet

John Niyizeimana Kamara the bufumbira north MP says that their is need to increase on secuirty as people are using poroous borders to go to rwanda and uganda as well entering Uganda he also said that people have kept on drinking in bars as he has several Jerrican of local brew waragi ,sheep and goats that he has confiscated from people he finds in bars .

Captain Peter Mugisha the kisoro RDC said that they have intesfied their patrols on borders as well on the porous borders in the district as way of fighting people from rwanda and democratic republic of congo have been using to access the district.

Abel Bizimana the kisoro LCV chairperson asked government to also consider helping sex workers by giving them food saying that he is aganist the idea of chasing them from towns saying that it’s impossible as prositiution has not begun now as it was also in the Bible all what they have to do is to help them .

“They don’t sleep with goats but with people as most of them are HIV/AIDs positive we must not chase them but try to help them in this time if we do we are to bring more problems”. Bizimana said.