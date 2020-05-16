9-year-old Pupil donates to anti-COVID-19 District Taskforce in Rukiga

Timothy Ainomugisha, a P4 pupil, at Muhanga Golden Primary School delivers his donation to Task force.

RUKIGA – Timothy Ainomugisha, a Primary Four pupil, at Muhanga Golden Primary School has donated UGX 7,000 to Rukiga District COVID-19 taskforce to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Ainomugisha, aged 9, handed over the funds to the Rukiga Resident District Commissioner -RDC Pulkeria Mwiine Muhindo at the district headquarters on Friday morning, he said that he got the money after selling a rabbit from his rabbit project.

“I have been listening to radios ON how the district is struggling to transport patients especially expectant mothers to hospitals due to lack of fuel, so I was encouraged to give support,” said Ainomugisha.

Muhindo commended Ainomugisha for being a patriotic Ugandan and commended parents and his teachers for nurturing this child saying that this is the right way to set a good foundation for the future generation.

Muhindo urged parents to refocus their energies towards the proper

nurturing and fostering religious morals into their children when they are still young such that they can raise responsible citizens.