Quarantined! 18 sex workers, clients nabbed on job in violation of COVID-19 measures

The sex workers being paraded after their arrest in Kabale

Kabale – Authorities in Kabale municipality raided lodges and hotels arresting 18 commercial sex workers and their clients in an operation

The joint operation was led by Darius Nandinda the Kabale RDC and Brian Ampeire, the DPC for Kabale and other authorities as they raided places like Boombocha pub, standard hotel and T&J club in Kigongi Kabale municipality.

The place is known to be a hub for sex workers and it equally where the covid19 patient -currently at Kabale Regional refferal hospital – spent the night before he embarked his journey to rwanda.

RDC Nandinda revealed that the scene of arrest was crowded and those arrested were to be quarantined for the next two weeks as their samples are to be taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute.