RDC receives shocking blessings from 109-year-old

Batte (L) hands over the locally made calabash and its cup to RDC Akello on Monday

Arua – Alice Akello, the Arua deputy RDC who recently got promoted to take-care of the newly created Madi Okollo district was on Monday treated to shock when a 109-year-old woman showered her with blessings.

Khemisa Batte Kajja, the paternal aunt of Amin’s vice President, Gen. Mustafa Idris surprised Akello with a locally made calabash containing milk and its cup, a symbol of peace and blessing in her new task.

The calabash which was decorated yellow with President Yoweri Museveni’s picture on one side and the NRM logo on another was handed over to Akello alongside a Uganda National Flag designed cup with a call to support Museveni in guarding the prevailing peace in the country.

Batte, also an NRM diehard said without President Museveni, she wouldn’t have clocked 109 years she is celebrating now.

“President Museveni was the one who brought me and my son (Idris) from the exile and he took good care of us until my son died. Up to now, the peace we are enjoying is because of Museveni and the unity they had with my son,” Batte said.

Late last month, Batte equally shocked many when she came out publicly to donate 20 cartons of water and shs400, 000 in cash to Arua district coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force in fulfilment of President Museveni’s call to fight the pandemic.

She donated the items to Akello in the company of Jackson Atima Lee, the Patron of West Nile effort for Museveni pressure group.

“When my son died, he left us in the hands of Museveni but it has been very hard to meet him. I’m very hopeful that through you, my request to meet the President will reach him. There are issues I want to tell him before I die,” Batte retaliated her earlier appeal.

Meanwhile Akello was humbled by the blessings and continued praying to God to add more years for Batte.

Akello promised to do anything possible to link Batte to the President so that she can have the opportunity to share her heart with the Fountain of Honour before God ends her time on the earth.