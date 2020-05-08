COVID-19: Kabale residents petition district task force for failure to distribute food relief

Kabale RDC Nandinda Darious is on the spot for failure to distribute relief food to starving residents

Kabale – Residents of Kabale have complained over delayed the distribution of COVID-19 relief food by the district task force.

The food worth over 50 tonnes was donated by well-wishers to the district anti-COVID-19 task force but the food is still being kept at the main store of the district headquarters.

The residents argue that the task force has delayed distributing the relief yet they are struggling to survive.

Charlotte Kemigisha, a resident of Kabale Municipality disclosed that it did not make sense to keep food in the store when people are starving. She wondered when the taskforces would distribute the food to the residents,.

Marble Keburungi, a mother of three children, from Mwanjari who has been vending foodstuffs on a basket in town revealed that she spent 3 days surviving on roasted maize and water with her children with the little money and her capital or her small business depleted.

The Mother of 3 sought for a bag of maize flour to feed her children.

Darious Nandinda the kabale RDC who is also head of the taskforce says that they are still sorting themselves as even the food they have is little as still waiting some from the people have promised them.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa the kabale LC5 says as the political head of the district he is not going to allow people to die when there is food as he says that they are to begin distributing the food that they have in store as they wait for more to come in.

Keihwa ways that Tycoon Amos Nzeyi has contributed Ugx 10m for the district taskforce to buy beans and maize flour as they are to buy it today and they begin distribution.