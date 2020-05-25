Rev. Fr Gaetano pokes holes in Politicians style of leadership

Rev. Fr Gaetano Batanyenda

RUKIGA – Rev. Fr Gaetano Batanyenda has faulted Ugandan leaders for practising the Machiavellian style of leadership.

Batanyenda who is the parish priest for Kitanga Parish in Rukiga district and also doubles as the vice-chairperson Kick Corruption Uganda told our reporter on Saturday evening that he is disappointed by the style of leadership being undertaken by Ugandans.

Batanyenda says that the political and religious leaders have failed to live up to the expectations of Ugandans but instead concentrated on hoodwinking them to make them believe that they are actually fighting hard to ensure that the standards of living and service delivery are improved but in vain.

Batanyenda says that the outbreak of COVID-19 has exposed Ugandan leaders and how they have mastered the art of confusing Ugandans as they continue to squander the country’s resources.

He says that since the beginning of the lockdown, the president and ministers have only stopped at pronouncements which appear to sympathize with the locals on Utilities such as water and electricity but have not issued any tangible directive to those in charge of billing water and Electricity to suspend charges for at least six months to enable the economy recover.

Batanyenda says that the leaders have now adopted the Machiavellian style of leadership whereby they only deceive locals that the situation will improve but no action is taken and the leaders only come back to tell more lies and compromise voters with peanuts.

He further hits at religious leaders who he says have failed to help locals understand what to do and make informed decisions and fight impunity.