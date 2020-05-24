Rukungiri Police Chief Dies in Accident

Rukungiri – The Rukungiri Police station Acting station major has perished in a nasty accident in Rukungiri district.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional police Spokesperson, identifies him as Cpl Charles Sabasore who has been the acting station major of Rukungiri police station on Saturday at around 10 pm.

While driving motor vehicle Registration number UAQ 345V Toyota starlet at Republic street in Rukungiri Municipality lost control, overturned and he sustained serious injuries and was admitted at case clinic Rukungiri.

He says that after he was referred to Mbarara referral hospital for further management but died on Sunday morning along the way.

Maate says that police has commenced into the investigations as the scene was visited and a vehicle parked in the yard for Inspector of vehicles inspection to establish the cause.