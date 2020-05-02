Bad blood brewing as Rukungiri RDC, LC5 Boss clash over food distribution

Spread the love

















Rukungiri -Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner, Dan Ayebazibwe Kaguta and LC V Chairperson, Charles Andrewson Katebire have locked horns over the distribution of relief items received by the COVID-19 Taskforce.

The two district leaders are torn apart of who should be in charge of the distribution of relief food that was given to the district COVIF 19 taskforce.

The relief items include maize flour, beans, boxes of soap, bananas among others which were meant for the residents whose businesses were affected by the lock down.

Dan Kaguta says that Following the lockdown, he started the work of registering the affected people and requested for relief support from the well-wishers, politicians, business community, religions, sub-counties among others and when other leaders in the district kept quiet and when they saw the campaign has behind yielding fruits as people and groups begun donating relief items where over 60 tonnes of maize flour, butches of matooke, bags of cassava, potatoes, pumpkins and liquid money now they are coming in.

“I began this initiative after getting reports from the public that there are groups of people only living by prayers and have nothing to feed their families and most of the time leaders in the district boycotted it now after seeing fruits they are coming being that am the one who solicited these items am the one to be in charge of distribution,” Kaguta said.

Charles Andrewson Katebire, the Rukungiri district chairperson says that he developed suspicion on names included on the list of beneficiaries saying he doubted the group that carried out the assessment exercise.

Katebire says why is it that the RDC Kaguta has insisted on distributing the relief items and spending of donated money yet he is not the accounting officer of the district.

Elias Byamungu, the chief administrative officer says plans of resolving this issue are underway saying that as an accounting officer of the district he has been accounting for every single coin that is being spent in the fight of coronavirus.