Ray of Hope as Ruparelia Foundation Donates UGX10M to feed Chimpanzees at Ngamba Island in wake of COVID-19

Kampala – Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia through the Ruparelia Foundation, has contributed up to UGX 10 million towards the feeding of Chimpanzees on Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary.

This follows a call by Ngamba Island’s Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Trust for support to expedite operations subsequent to the lockdown.

The conservation sanctuary that heavily visitors fees and had since closed down amid measure that saw the shut down of public places, suspension transports, among others, in March 2020 in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In April 2020, a new wave of ever-rising water levels of Lake Victoria threatened wildlife exposing Ngamba Island’s Chimpanzee and Wildlife Sanctuary and other facilities to dangers.

The donation was received by Joshua Rukundo, the Executive Director Ngamba Island who lauded the businessman for the generous contribution.

He said the donation will cater to the animals facing a tough time due to the COVID-19 lockdown and rising water levels.

“On behalf of the management of Chimpanzee Sanctuary & Wildlife Conservation Trust (Chimpanzee Trust) and on my own behalf, we would like to acknowledge and send our sincere appreciation your generous contribution of UGX 10,000,000 towards the feeding of chimpanzees on Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary,” Mr Rukundo wrote.

Rukondo said they have been at a breakdown state since they could no longer raise the UGX26M needed to feed the 50 chimpanzees every month.

“These funds will go along way to ensuring the survival of the rescued and orphaned Chimpanzee in our care, as we navigate the effects of lockdown bought about COVID-19 global pandemic.”

Located on Lake Victoria, Ngamba Island is a project of the Chimpanzees Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust (CSWCT), established in 1997 and provides habitat for over 50 orphaned chimpanzees to live out their lives,

Since a return to their natural habitat is not possible while educating visitors and local communities about their remarkable species and the importance of conserving their fragile forest habitat.

Business mogul Dr Sudhir Ruparelia under his Ruparelia Foundation has supported the Chimpanzee sanctuary at Ngamba Island for more than 20 years.

As the facility celebrated 20 years of existence in 2018, Sudhir adopted a baby chimp and named her Ruparelia.

With businessman Rajiv Ruparelia as one of the key trustees, Ruparelia Foundation has for the past eight years worked together with several people championing positive change in different communities across Uganda.

To achieve our goal of having improved livelihoods in society, the Foundation works to improve a solution directly or with strategic partners from the business, government and non-profit sector.