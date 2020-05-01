Rwanda to ‘tone-down’ lockdown, businesses to resume under strict measures as borders remain closed

President Kagame chairs an Extraordinary Cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps in the fight against COVID19 at Urugwiro Village. (PHOTO: Twitter)

Kigali – The Government of Rwanda has announced a partial lift of the lockdown with some business operations set to resume as borders remain closed.

In a statement of the Cabinet Resolution of April 30, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame confirmed chairing an extraordinary cabinet meeting at Urugwiro Village (Office of the President) to discuss the COVID-19 Pandemic and strategies to contain its outbreak in the nation

Services, such as Public and private businesses and transport, markets, manufacturing and hotels & Restaurants, are set to resume operation under clear SoPs and strict measure effective May 4, 2020.

Earlier today, President Kagame chaired an Extraordinary Cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps in the fight against #COVID19. The meeting was held at Urugwiro Village Cabinet meeting room, where all who were present respected social distancing rules. pic.twitter.com/7gWNB8uSxA — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) April 30, 2020

“Business will resume with essential employees whilst others continue working from home; Markets will open for essential workers not exceeding 50 percent of the registered traders; hotel and restaurants to operate but close by 7pm,” read part of the Statement

“Public and private transport will resume within the same province, individual sporting activity in open spaces permitted however sports facilities shall remain closed,” read a statement

President Kagame further disclosed the bus operators would maintain social distancing with only passengers with masks permitted on board, and funeral gathering not exceeding 30 people.

While the above service open on May 4, churches, bars, gyms and recreational centres will remain closed. Schools will also remain closed until September 2020.

The Cabinet resolution sanctioned by President Kagame sustained that Public and private transport between province shall remain suspended with motorcycles and bicycles permitted to carry goods, not passengers.

President Kagame commended Rwandans for abiding by the health measures and remain vigilant in the fight against coronavirus, whilst praising the international partners

Rwanda, which imposed a strict lockdown on March 21, has recorded 243 COVID-19 cases with 104 recoveries as of Thursday evening

The lifting of the lockdown in Rwanda comes barely a week since the Ugandan Cabinet moved to lift it in a phased manner started on April 1 aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting chaired by President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, April 28, the Cabinet agreed that each sector of government will develop a plan for the phased reopening of the country.

President Museveni addresses the nation recently (PHOTO: Courtesy)

A source who attended the meeting disclosed that President Museveni tasked the ministers to present the sector plans at a special Cabinet meeting on May 2 which will review them and decide on the phased implementation when the current lockdown ends on May 5.

