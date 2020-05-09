Rwanda records only 2 new COVID-19 cases after Gov’t partially lifts lockdown

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame

Kigali – Rwandan Ministry of Health, on Friday, May 8, announced two new cases of novel coronavirus out of 1,300 samples collected over the past 24 hours.

This comes barely 6 days since the Rwandan government eased the lockdown in the country.

Government on Monday, May 4 eased the lockdown that had been in place for a month and a half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy but with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check.

According to a status update on the virus from the ministry, the two new cases brought the COVID-19 tally to 273.

The update also indicated that in the past 24 hours, three people had fully recovered from the virus and had been discharged from the treatment facility, which brought the number of recoveries to 136.

As the country continues to enforce restrictions on movement in a bid to halt the spread of the virus, Rwandan citizens have been urged to put on masks in public and multifamily compounds, observe one-meter distance every time and wash their hands regularly.

Government of Rwanda has announced a partial lift of the lockdown with some business operations set to resume as borders remain closed.

In a statement of the Cabinet Resolution of April 30, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame confirmed chairing an extraordinary cabinet meeting at Urugwiro Village (Office of the President) to discuss the COVID-19 Pandemic and strategies to contain its outbreak in the nation

Services, such as Public and private businesses and transport, markets, manufacturing and hotels & Restaurants, are set to resume operation under clear SoPs and strict measure effective May 4, 2020.

“Business will resume with essential employees whilst others continue working from home; Markets will open for essential workers not exceeding 50 percent of the registered traders; hotel and restaurants to operate but close by 7pm,” read part of the Statement

"Public and private transport will resume within the same province, individual sporting activity in open spaces permitted however sports facilities shall remain closed," read a statement





President Kagame further disclosed the bus operators would maintain social distancing with only passengers with masks permitted on board, and funeral gathering not exceeding 30 people.

While the above service open on May 4, churches, bars, gyms and recreational centres will remain closed. Schools will also remain closed until September 2020.

The Cabinet resolution sanctioned by President Kagame sustained that Public and private transport between province shall remain suspended with motorcycles and bicycles permitted to carry goods, not passengers.