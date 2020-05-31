Sheema Development Association donates theatre operating table to Kabwohe Health Centre

The operating table that was delivered to Kabwohe health 4 by SDA members

Sheema – There was a reason to be excited among the locals Sheema district as Sheema Development Association delivered a theatre operating table to Kabwohe health centre Vi.

While speaking at a function held Saturday, the association chairman Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha urged local leaders and other stakeholders not to quit on helping people of Sheema because for Sheema to develop their sons and daughters need to join hands.

“Two weeks ago, we delivered a brand new theatre operating table to Kitagata hospital and now to Kabwohe health centre IV and I continue to thank the sons and daughters of Sheema for a good job well done,” Byarabaha

Byarabaha said that they have now embarked on a program code-named go back home policy that will help institutions like schools and hospitals in Sheema to move to another level.

This forced the Sheema district chairperson David Kabigumira to thank the people of Sheema under Sheema Development Association for spear heading a campaign that has yelded fruitfull products.

Kabigumira said that they have not only brought theatre table but also a patient monitor, stretcher, and mobile operating light saying that this will help the doctors to perform their duties without much difficulties.

SDA boss Johnson Byarabaha at the function in Sheema

The function was attended by a number of political big heads in Sheema district who includes Minister Elioda Tumwesigye and Plan Mugyenyi and Muhangi Bigirwa among others.

Plan Mugyenyi the former FDC parliamentary candidate for Sheema municipality gave the facility a two million cheque for Sheema development association to add on so that they can buy an ultra sound scan.

Handing over the cheque Mugyenyi asked Sheema development association members as she goes back to her friends to solicit more funds until it gets to 12m to buy the ultrasound scan for Sheema health centre IV.

This forced the Sheema municipality Mp Elioda Tumwesigye hail the members of Sheema development association for coming in to help health facilities in Sheema district.

He said that theatre at Kabwohe health centre four was built by him after lobbying money from the ministry of health.

Tumwesigye further denied allegations that he is killing health facilities around Sheema district in order to promote his own hospitals of Bushenyi Medical Centre and health-related projects of ICOBI.

He noted that the idea to start Bushenyi Medical Centre was hatched in 1999 before he became a member of Parliament in 2001.

He named many health centre IIs and IIIs in Sheema North and Sheema municipality which he helped to start and therefore it is not true that he is fighting government facilities at the expense of his own BMC.

“It is not true that am killing government hospitals intentionally in order to promote the interests of BMC and ICOBI,” said Tumweigye.