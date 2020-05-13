Sheema Development Association donates theatre operating table to Kitagata Hospital, rally for joint efforts in Development

Members of the Sheema Development Association (SDA) flanked by district leaders at the hand over of the Theatre Operation bed to Kitagata Hospital.

SHEEMA – There was another achievement to be celebrated among the people of Sheema district as Sheema Development Association delivered a theatre operating table worth UGX17.8m to Kitagata hospital.

The theatre operating table was handed over to the Hospital in a ‘scientific’ function held Tuesday, May 12, in Kitagata town council in Sheema district.

The theatre operating bed was purchased by funds raised by Sheema daughters and sons through a Whatsapp group spearheaded by Sheema Development Association (SDA).

Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha, the Sheema Development Association boss, lauded members of the association and the people of Sheema district for digging (deep) into their pockets to acquire the theatre table for the people of Kitagata and Ankole during these trying times of Coronavirus.

He, however, said urged the people of Sheema to always look at impact every individual has brought to them and shun labelling and judging them based on politics and religion.

Byarabaha challenged Sheema district Local Government leaders led by the District Chairman and CAO to partner with the hospital management committee to write proposals to the ministry of health and other relevant bodies so that Kitagata hospital can be upgraded into regional referral hospital for greater Bushenyi sub-region.

“I request the district administration we partner in writing proposals to the Ministry and other relevant bodies to build capacity for Kitagata hospital to be uplifted into a Regional Referral Hospital. This will see even the current Health Centre IV like Kabwohe and Shuuku be turned to hospitals,” said Byarabaha.

The new Operating Table delivered to Kitagata Hospital by Sheema Development Association

He cited that regional referral hospitals like Mbarara get UGX10b annually, unlike Kitagata which receives nothing for capital development except salaries, medical supplies and other utilities.

Earlier,the association had bought a number of mattresses for the hospital. David Kabigumira the Sheema district chairman said Sheema Development association members has opened eyes for others stack holders who can do much more things all some at developing the locals in the district.

He said though some individuals with the district are against some of these visible developments they will move with those who are ready to move towards prosperity.

He asked CAO Sheema district, Davis Beyeza Dembe, to make arrangements so that the bed that has been at Kitagata hospital be transferred to Kabwohe health centre IV because they also handle a number of patients.

The Kitagata hospital boss Dr. Johnson Kabwishwa said that the operating bed that has been used at the facility was there since 1969 saying that SDA and the people of Sheema have made a record.

He said the hospital is receiving patients from the districts of Mitooma, Rukungiri, Ntungamo, Rubirizi among others but saying that they are operating under a small budget.