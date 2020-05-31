Security authorities decry rise of Mob justice in Kigezi

Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate

Kisoro – Police in the kigezi sub-region is concerned with the increase of mob Justice which has been brought by the increased crimes like theft and housebreak-in in kisoro district during the lockdown.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson says every week they get a case of a person that has been caught stealing mostly food and has been lynched by the mob asking people to stop taking laws in their hands as this week they received two cases from the district where two people were lynched after being caught or suspected to have stolen food in gardens.

“Due to the involvement of several youths in theft during this lockdown, people have resorted to mob justice which is aganist the laws of the country as am warning the perpetrators shall be brought to book and prosecuted as it needs to stop their courts which are mandated to prosecute wrongdoers”. Maate said.

he said this on Friday at Bunagana border town while addressing the press during the inter secuirty agency taskforce led by Major General Leopold Kyanda the chief of staff of the Uganda peoples defence forces visitunagana and cyanika borders assessing how the implementation of the measures regarding Covid 19 Prevention on Border areas are being enforced

Maate warned the youths who have used this time of lockdown to loot people’s property especially stealing of food items saying if arrested shall be charged in court but to use this time to engage in productive work like farming than loitering in trading centers which may lead to contracting COVID 19 and increasing insecurity in the area.

He condemned security personnel who are fond of using excessive force on civilians while enforcing the presidential directives thus advising the public to report any security personnel doing the same.

Maate noted that it is suicidal for the youths in Kisoro who are found of pelting stones at security personnel saying if caught shall face the law asking the people in Kisoro to work with security personnel and show respect to each other for proper security.

Maate cautioned motorists and drivers who are defying curfew orders that they risk imprisonment and confiscation of their motorcycles and vehicles if they don’t refrain from the acts.

Maate revealed that many suspects who have been caught for defying the curfew and lockdown orders have been given police bond but will be presented to court after the lockdown.