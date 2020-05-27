Sex workers offer to limit customers to 2 positions which ‘minimise’ risk of transmitting COVID-19′ as brothels open to end lockdown in Switzerland

AGENCIES | Daily Mail | Geneva, Switzerland – Swiss sex workers have drawn up a list of rules which they say minimises the risk of transmitting coronavirus in brothels, in hopes that the country’s ban on the industry could soon be lifted.

It comes as Switzerland’s adult industry has been heavily hit by the pandemic, after the government placed a temporary ban on prostitution two months ago to help stop the spread of the virus.

The plan to reopen the industry, prepared by the organisation ProKoRe, suggests that sex positions which allow for a safe distance between faces, such as ‘doggy style’ and ‘reverse cowgirl’, are advisable.

These positions reduce the risk of transmission of the virus in water droplets, Swiss media outlet Watson reported.

Both ‘doggy style’ and ‘reverse cowgirl’ allow for the woman to face away from her sexual partner, avoiding face-to-face contact.

Other measures for protecting the health of sex workers include ventilating rooms for at least 15 minutes after each customer, and washing bed sheets and hand towels at a temperature of at least 60 degrees each time.

It also recommends sex workers to wear a mouth and nose covering at all times.

Gloves, condoms and disinfectants would also be provided at the brothels and each session should be kept to 15 minutes.

The document also advises against workers touching the personal belongings of customers, such as a jacket.

Customer contact data would be recorded for the purpose of tracing and kept for four weeks.

The document calls for the lifting of lockdown restrictions for sex workers to coincide with the next easing of measures on June 8.

ProKoRe urged the Swiss government to lift the restrictions as a matter of urgency, stating that the current ban was giving rise to illegal sex work and creating safety issues.

Prostitution in Switzerland is legal and regulated, while trafficking, forcing people into prostitution and most forms of pimping are illegal.

As part of the measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Switzerland temporarily banned prostitution from March 16.

A Thai woman was arrested on March 24 for not closing her establishment in Rheineck in the canton of St. Gallen, and was fined 1,500 Swiss francs (£1,200