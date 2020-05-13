May 13, 2020

Songstress Juliana welcomes Baby Boy

May 13, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Juliana Kanyomozi holds Baby Taj

Ugandan songstress Juliana Kanyomozi, on Tuesday, May 12, welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The excited ‘Kanyimbe’ hitmaker shared the news on social media Facebook after delivering at a yet-to-be-identified hospital

“IT’S A BOY! Say Hell to Taj 12.05.2020. We are thrilled!” the songbird revealed.

“To God be the Glory,” Juliana added unveiling Baby Taj.

Praised by many as a musical saint, perhaps the goddess of the Ugandan music industry, Juliana Kanyomozis good character is not pretence or for PR, that’s her. In and out, that’s her.

