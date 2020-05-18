Stella Nyanzi, Promoter Bajjo and others arrested over COVID-19 food distribution Protest

Stella Nyanzi arrested after the Monday May 18 (Reuters)

Kampala – Police has, on Monday 18, arrested and detained former Makerere researcher Dr Stella Nalongo Nyanzi, Events promoter Andrew Mukasa of Bajjo events and others in protest against delayed distribution of relief food in Kampala.

The protesters stormed the streets of the Kampala to express dissatisfaction over the government’s delayed and unclear distribution of relief food items to those affected by the on-going lockdown

Police arrested and dragged the Protesters away a few yards from Buganda Road Court amid “we want food’ chants.

It wasn’t until several dozens of able-bodied and well-fed police officers combined effort to bundle her onto the waiting dreaded police cage van that she yielded.

President Museveni is set to address the nation Monday night May 18 as he issues the next phases of measures in efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19

There is been growing tension among the COVID-19 lockdown affected section of the urban population whose sources of income and businesses cease after the lockdown was instated.

The Government directives saw the closure of institutions, suspension of public gatherings, markets, arcades and a ban on public and private transportation.