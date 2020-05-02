Police caution residents of rising water levels as Student drowns in River

Spread the love

















Kabale – A senior two student of St Barnabas Karujanga has died after he drowned into R. Kiruruma at Rwamacumu village in Kamuganguzi Sub County in Kabale district.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson has confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Ampumuza Merovin, aged 15 years, a resident of Kyarugondo village in Kasheregyenyi Parish also in Kamuganguzi Sub County Kabale district.

Maate said that the deceased was part of a group of boys who were grazing goats along the river banks when they decided to start swimming but he unfortunately drowned.

“We (police) were notified who rushed to the scene and retrieved the body from the River and took it to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem to be carried out,” Maate said

The Spokesperson also revealed that a case of sudden death was registered at Kabale Police Station under reference number SD 20/01/05/2020.

Maate, however, regretted the incident and asked people living close to the stream to be careful with the river especially now when the water levels have risen.