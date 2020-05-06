100 new cases recorded with COVID-19 tally rises to 778 in Sudan

Sudan’s COVID-19 case count rises to 778

AGENCIES | Khartoum – Sudan’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 100 new cases of coronavirus and four fatalities in the country. This brings the total number of cases to 778, with Khartoum state worst affected.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed a total of 778 cases and 45 coronavirus-related fatalities throughout the country.

Khartoum is the worst effected with a total of 680 cases, El Gezira 30, El Gedaref 12, five in River Nile, four in West Kordofan, 10 in Sennar, North Kordofan 23, two in East Darfur, five in South Darfur, three in North Darfur, and one case registered in the remaining states of White Nile, Central Darfur, Red Sea, and Northern state.

The ministry has appealed to Sudanese to adhere to proven guidelines on the novel coronavirus pandemic to curb its spread in the country.

The virus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes and the droplets land in the mouths and noses of another person.

A person can also get infected with coronavirus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or their eyes.

The most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to frequently clean your hands, cover your cough with the bend of elbow or tissue, and maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from people who are coughing or sneezing.

