President Magufuli dismisses accuracy of COVID-19 testing kits after sheep, pawpaw test positive

May 3, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

President of Tanzania, John Joseph Pombe Magufuli. (AGENCIES PHOTO)

Dar es Salaam – Tanzanian President John Magufuli has, on Sunday, May 3, dismissed coronavirus testing kits as faulty after samples taken from a sheep and pawpaw return positive.

Magufuli, whose government has already drawn criticism for being secretive about the coronavirus outbreak and has previously asked Tanzanians to pray the coronavirus away, said the kits had “technical errors”.

The COVID-19 testing kits had been imported from abroad, Magufuli said during an event in Chato in the north west of Tanzania, although he did not give further details.

The president said he had instructed Tanzanian security forces to check the quality of the kits.

They had randomly obtained several non-human samples, including from a pawpaw, a rabbit and a sheep, but had assigned them human names and ages.

These samples were then submitted to Tanzania’s laboratory to test for the coronavirus, with the lab technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins.

Samples from the pawpaw and the sheep tested positive for COVID-19, the president said, adding this meant it was likely that some people were being tested positive when in fact they were not infected by the coronavirus.

“There is something happening. I said before we should not accept that every aid is meant to be good for this nation,” Magufuli said, adding the kits should be investigated.

As of Sunday, Tanzania had recorded 480 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.

