Two COVID-19 taskforce members nabbed selling Relief food in Rukungiri

Rukungiri LCV boss Andrewson Katebire

Rukungiri – Police is holding two members of the Rukungiri district coronavirus task force have been arrested, for allegedly selling relief food meant to be distributed to the vulnerable poor affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

In custody is Robert Tukamuhebwa the Rukungiri district youth council chairperson and Isaac Kaharuza the personal assistant to former Rujumbura Member of parliament Rtd. major General Jim Muhwezi.

Moses Nanoka the Rukungiri District Police commander confirms the arrest of the two as well as the person they were selling the maize flour but could not divulge his identifies and says that they have commenced into the investigations.

Elias Byamungu the Rukungiri district Chief Administrative Officer, is a member of the taskforce says that they had become suspicious of food donations being mismanaged, leading to the change of the subcommittee in charge of distribution two weeks ago.

Andrewson Katebire the rukungiri District Local Council Chairperson says they cannot sit and watch the hungry suffering as a result of Covid 19, yet the rest are gaining from the pandemic it was then that they suggested that food be distributed by Local Council one chairpersons but this didn’t get support from some other taskforce committee members.

The leaders got concerned after some people reported that the food donations were being sold as It’s alleged that around, 1,300 kg of maize flour were sold at ugx 1.6 million shillings by the suspects, which is also believed to have been the third time, the duo were selling maize flour The flour included that donated by North Kigezi Diocese.

Dan Ayebazibwe Kaguta the resident district commissioner, Dan Kaguta for a comment on the matter but our repeated calls went unanswered.