MP Magyezi assists Bushenyi RDC Jolly Tibemanya wear his mask

Bushenyi – The three members of Parliament from Bushenyi district have, on Wednesday, May 20, returned the Anti- COVID-19 funds amounting to UGX60M to Bushenyi district task force.

The three included the two ministers Mary Karooro for general duties in the prime minister’s office and who doubles as Bushenyi district woman MP, Raphael Magyezi for local government and who doubles as MP for Igara west and the Igara East MP Michael Mawanda Maranga.

While handing over the cash and bank statements to the district COVID 19 task force led by RDC Jolly Tibemanya, minister MagyEzi said that they are full filling president Muslims directives that this funds should be taken back to their respective districts.

Magyezi said that he brought cash of UGX20M while his colleagues Minister Marry Karooro and Michael Mawanda banked these funds on the district general fund account.

“Am here to perform only one task to hand over the money from the Bushenyi parliamentary group amounting to 60million shillings because I understand Hon. Arinda has already brought his share. This money should be used incidence with guidelines from the two ministries of finance and local government” said Magyezi.

He said that his ministry and that of finance have issued guidelines on how this money could be integrated in the district budget so that it can help the people of Bushenyi district who are affected by lockdown as a result of COVID 19 commonly known as Coronavirus.

This forced the Bushenyi district RDC and the head of the COVID 19 task force Jolly Tibemanya to inform the minister that they are determined to use the money in a proper way so that the people of Bushenyi can benefit.

He said that the money now amounting to UX80M from the four members of parliament from Bushenyi district that includes Mary Karooro, Raphael Magyezi, Micheal Mawanda Maranga and Gordon Arinda.

He, however, said that they should continue to bring other items like food so the many people who are affected by the lockdown can get what to eat.

“There is no need to get worried over these funds because as the district we are determined to use them according to laws governing located governments,” said Tibemanya.