Toddler among 15 new COVID-19 cases as Kenya’s infections rise to 715

Kenya’s Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman

Nairobi – A toddler and 14 other people have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, May 12, rising Kenya’s infections to 715

Kenya’s Ministry of Health, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Rashid Aman confirmed that the 15 tested positive out of 978 samples

“14 are Kenyans while one is a Rwandese national. The youngest is 1.8 years old while the oldest is 62 years,” Dr. Aman said.

He also revealed that the 10 of the new patients are male while five are female.

In terms of counties: 7 are from Mombasa, 3 from Migori, Wajir (2), Nairobi (1), Machakos (1) and Kiambu (1).

A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during a mass testing in an effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kawangware neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya,

Mombasa reported positive cases from Mvita (5), Jomvu (1) and Kisauni (1) while Migori had one each from Kuria East, Tebesi and Nyamarama.

Wajir has two new patients while Nairobi has one from Githurai 44. The patient in Machakos is from Kathiani

According to the Health CAS, two other people from Tanzania and Isebania also tested positive and will report back to the relevant authorities for isolation and contact tracing.

Eight people have also been discharged with total recoveries now at 259.

Three others however died: two while at home and one in hospital. Total deaths from coronavirus now stands at 36.