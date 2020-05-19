TRAGEDY: Isanga Chairperson knocked dead by Police vehicle in ‘hit and run’ incident

Wilson Agaba Sekalombi, the LC3 chairperson of Isango sub-county in Kasese district

Kasese – Grief, shock filled the locals of Isango sub-county in Kasese district after their area chairperson was knocked dead by a police vehicle.

The 54-year old Wilson Agaba Sekalombi, the LC3 chairperson of Isango sub-county in Kasese district breathed his last after a police patrol car knocked him dead.

The accident happened on Monday at Katoho trading Centre, 5kms away from Mpondwe town when the police vehicle rammed into Agaba who was riding a motorcycle.

According to eye witness the driver of the patrol vehicle whose particulars are yet to be ascertained reportedly managed to drove off.

Enock Muhindo, the elder brother to deceased said that Agaba set off to go to his gardens but a moment later they were alerted that he had been knocked dead.

Muhindo told reporters in Kasese that Agaba has been helping the police especially during night patrols along the border.

“It is very sad, that the deceased has been known for his collaboration with the police to maintain security especially at the border,” said Muhindo.

Muhindo further said that they are petitioning the police over the incident and see how based they can be helped by the government.

Chance Kahindo, the LC3 Kisinga sub-county described the deceased as a strong pillar who united all LC chairpersons in the district. “He has coached most of us into being good leaders, ” said Kahindo.

Agaba is survived with a widow and six children.

However when contacted police bosses in Kasese district stressed that they will issue a report on the incident after gathering all details.