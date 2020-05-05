BREAKING: Truck-driver tests positive as Uganda’s COVID-19 cases rise to 98 with 55 recoveries

Trucks being sprayed at a border point of entry recently.

Kampala — The Ministry of Health has, on Tuesday, May 5, recorded 1 new case of COVID-19 raising the number to 98.

The Ministry confirmed that the new case is a 27-year-old truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Busia OSBP.

The case tested positive of the 2,632 samples with 2,168 taken from truck drivers at Uganda’s border points

The Health Ministry also disclosed that all 464 community samples tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

This rises Uganda’s COVID-19 case tally to 98.

The Ministry also revealed that the number of recoveries capped at 55 with no deaths and fatalities registered.

In other news the Minister for State for Health in charge of Primary Health Care, Moriku Joyce joined midwives at Mulago Women’s Hospital to mark International Day of the Midwife

“I congratulate all our midwives and we value your significant contribution,” she said.

The COVID-19 cases in Uganda’s leading regional trade partner, Kenya soured to 535.

Kenya Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday announced 45 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Kenya, 29 of which are all from Nairobi’s Eastleigh.

Becoming the highest number of infections announced by the ministry thus far –the 45 cases were confirmed from 1077 samples tested within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 535.

CS Kagwe, addressing the press at Afya House, said 30 of the 45 cases are males while the remaining 15 are females.

The CS also stated that 11 of the new cases are from Mombasa while 5 are from Wajir, among whom one is a Somali national.

Kenya’s CS Kagwe further noted that 9 more people were also discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 recoveries to 182.

He also urged Kenyans to desist from stigmatizing their fellow members of society who are suspected of contracting the disease or those who turn negative saying that they should instead empathize and sympathize with them.

“We continue to observe behaviour and practices which stigmatizing persons who have either contacted or recovered from the disease. There is not a single person who is immune to the virus, you are as likely to have it as I am, therefore nobody should be stigmatized,” he said