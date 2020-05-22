Twelve arrested for defying Curfew directives in Kabale

Kabala DPC Brian Ampaire (Courtesy PHOTO)

Kabale – Twelve people have been arrested in Buhara sub-county Kabale district for allegedly defying the presidential directive on curfew.

The group was arrested Wednesday between 10 pm and 12 am during an operation by Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) officers and police officers from Kabale Central police station and Buhara police post.

The suspects were from different trading centers of Bugarama Buhara, Muyebe and Rwene among others all in Buhara Sub County.

The Kabale District Police Commander, Brian Ampeire revealed that the

suspects are currently detained at Kabale police station and set to be arraigned in court on charges of disobeying lawful orders.

On Monday, President Yoweri Museveni extended the lockdown and as well as curfew for 21 days to prevent further spread of the corona virus, but a number of people in rural areas have continued to defy the directive.