Two Congolese nationals intercepted, quarantined

Rukiga – Two Congolese National teenagers claiming to be Refugees in Nakivale Refugee Camp in Isingiro district have been temporarily put under institutional quarantine at Kamwezi High school in Rukiga district, after being intercepted along Kabale-Mbarara high-way.

They are Ishara Nzabarinda, 16 and his young brother Gato Hakiza aged 15, and they alleged to be orphans.

Pulkeria Mwine Muhindo The Rukiga Resident District Commissioner said that the duo was intercepted on Tuesday night at around 10:00pm, by local leaders at Kakatunda trading center in Bukinda Sub County, Rukiga district, heading to Kisoro from Nakivale refugee camp.

Muhindo says that on interrogation, the two said that they started the journey from the camp april 28th to look for their grandmother in Kisoro district it was then that they were taken to Muhanga police post were they slept and later on wenesday they were taken to Kamwezi high school quarantine center.

Muhindo said that they decided to put them in the quarantine center for safe custody as they liaise with the commandant of Nakivale Refugee Camp in Isingiro district for the next action.